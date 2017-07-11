Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday Goapele

Goapele Mohlabane 7/11/1977 Oakland, CA.
Mother is Jewish, father is South African.
Attended Berkelee School of Music.
Singer/songwriter.
Was on the final episode of Soultrain.
On September 14, 2006, the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights honored her with its first ever Human Rights Cultural Hero Award during the center’s 10th-anniversary celebration, which was titled “Tribute to a Dream.” The following statement was issued by the Center regarding the award:
We are proud to name internationally acclaimed, Oakland-based [singer-songwriter] Goapele the first recipient of this award. But as successful as she is, Goapele remains deeply rooted in her home community and in the struggle for human rights. We first saw her sing at rallies and demonstrations when both she and Ella Baker Center were just starting out. Today, she is still here with us, side by side, looking forward to a better day for all of our people.
