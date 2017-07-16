Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday Ida B. Wells

Ida Bell Wells sunrise 7/16/1862 Holly Springs, MI, sunset 3/25/1941 Chicago, IL.

Both parents were slaves.

She was a writer, investigative journalist, editor, and suffragist.

Married and had four children.

One of the first black women to keep her last name and her husband’s, Ida B. Wells-Barnett.

She said: “The people must know before they can act, and there is no educator to compare with the press.”

In 1896 she founded the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs and the National Afro-Americans Council.

In 1889 she was the co-owner and editor of Free Speech and Headlight.

She was the first black woman to be a paid correspondent for a mainstream white newspaper.

She documented lynchings.

She co-founded the NAACP in 1909.