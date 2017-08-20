Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday Isaac Hayes (R.I.P.)

Isaac Lee Hayes Jr. sunrise 8/20/1942 Memphis, TN, sunset 8/10/2008 Memphis, TN.
Singer, songwriter, actor, voice actor, and producer.
Won Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1972 for Theme from Shaft.
Third black to win an Academy Award after Sidney Poitier and Hattie McDaniel.
Scientologist.
Married four times, divorced 3, 12 children.
Peace, love, joy, gratitude, faith, courage, compassion, and blessings.
