Black History "Erryday": Happy Birthday James Meredith

By Darrell Blakely James Meredith in 2007

James Howard Meredith born 6/25/1933 in Kosciusko, MS.

He was an Air Force Veteran.

He was denied admission to the University of Mississippi twice, but in 1962 he was the first black student admitted.

On 6/6/1966 he began a 220 mile solo march from Memphis, TN to Jackson, MI to highlight racism and encourage voter registration.

On 6/7/1966 he was shot and hospitalized. Others continued and Meredith rejoined on 6/26/1966 when the 15,000 strong contingent entered Jackson. It was the largest civil rights march in state history.

4,000 blacks were registered to vote during the march.

He graduated from Columbia Law School.

He was a Republican and served as a domestic advisor to Senator Jesse Helms.

He applied to all the senators and members of the House and only Senator Helms replied.

He said “[l]iberal whites are the greatest enemy of African Americans.”

He was married twice, his first wife died, and he has 5 children.