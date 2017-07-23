Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday Kelly Miller

Kelly Miller sunrise 7/23/1863 Winnsboro, SC, sunset 12/29/1939, Washington, D.C.
His mother was a former slave.
Journalist, author, mathematician, sociologist, and newspaper columnist.
A.K.A. “Bard of the Potomac”.
Undergraduate and law degree from Howard.
First black to study at Johns Hopkins.
Dean of Howard University, College of Arts and Sciences.
Created Negro-Americana Museum and Library.
Co-edited NAACP’s Journal The Crisis.
Married, 5 children.
A housing development and a middle school are named after him.
