Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday 'Lil Boss'

Tonya Renee Banks born 7/7/1964 Carson, CA.

Actress, stunt woman, and reality tv star.

She has hereditary Achondroplasia Dwarfism and is 4 feet in height.

Best known for Little Women: LA.

She is the first little person to be a female lead in a film, The Internship Games.

Portrayed ‘Mini Beyonce’ in Single Ladies and ‘Mini Janet Jackson’ in Nasty Boys. She also portrayed Little Tina Turner and Little Nicky Minaj.

She has one daughter.

She has developed a clothing line, Lil Boss Body.

She is an activist with the non-profit Understanding Dwarfism.

She thinks the work ‘midget’ to describe little people is offensive on par with racist epithets.