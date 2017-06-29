Black History "Erryday": Happy Birthday Little Eva

Eva Narcissus Boyd sunrise 6/29/43 Bellhaven, NC, sunset, 4/10/2003 Kinston, NC.
As a teenager she was a maid and a babysitter for Carole King.
Carole King wrote The Loco-Motion for her and she recorded it.
The Loco-Motion reached #1 on the charts in the U.S.
She had 4 other songs reach the top 200 on the charts.
She had 3 children.
On her gravestone is an image of a steam locomotive and the epitaph reads “singing with the Angels”.
Peace, love, joy, gratitude, faith, courage, compassion, and blessings.
