Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday Maggie L. Walker

Maggie Lena Mitchell sunrise 7/15/1864 Richmond, VA, sunset 12/15/1934.
Her mother was a slave.
She was a teacher and business woman.
She was married, widowed, and had two children.
In 1902 she published “The St. Luke Herald” newspaper.
She was the first woman and first black woman president to charter a bank in the United States.
Peace, love, joy, gratitude, faith, courage, compassion, and blessings.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS