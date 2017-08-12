Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday Miss Cleo (R.I.P.) #WeAreEverywhere

Youree Dell Harris sunrise 8/12/1962 Los Angeles, CA, sunset 7/25/2016, Palm Beach County, FL.
Spokesperson for Psychic Readers Network, playwright, actress, tv personality, and author.
Claimed to be a mystical shaman from Jamaica.
Divorced with 2 kids.
Came out as a lesbian in 2006
“The cards never lie” was her catch phrase.
Peace, love, joy, gratitude, faith, courage, compassion, and blessings.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS