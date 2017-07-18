Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday Nelson Mandela

By South Africa The Good News

Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela sunrise 7/18/1918 Mvezo, Cape Province, Uniion of South Africa, sunset 12/5/2013 Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa.

Politician, first black president of South Africa.

Married three times, divorced two times with 6 kids.

President of African National Congress.

Former lawyer.

In 1962 was sentenced to life imprisonment and served 27 years.

Ended apartheid in South Africa.

Created Truth and Reconciliation Commission to heal the human rights abuses under apartheid.

Received the Novel Peace Prize in 1993.

Established the Nelson Mandela Foundation which pursues social justice.

Is referred to as “the father of the nation” and “the founding father of democracy.”