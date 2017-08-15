Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday Oscar Peterson (R.I.P.)

Oscar Emmanual Peterson sunrise 8/15/1925 Montreal, Quebec, Canada, sunset, 12/23/2007 Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
Musician and composer.
Duke Ellington called him the “Maharaja of the keyboard”.
Ray Charles said: “Oscar could play like a motherfucker”.
More than 200 recordings.
8 Grammy awards.
1997 received a Grammy for Lifetime Achievement.
Married four times, divorced 3 times, 7 children.
