Black History "Erryday": Happy Birthday Paris Barclay #WeAreEverywhere

Paris K.C. Barclay born 6/30/56 Chicago Heights, IL.

Graduated from Harvard.

Attended Harvard with John Roberts, the Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

He is a director, producer, and writer.

He directed 150 television episodes.

He won two Emmy Awards.

In 2013 he became the first black president of the Director’s Guild of America.

He is also the first openly gay president of the Director’s Guild of America.

He married Christoper Mason, his partner of 17 years in 2008 and they have two children.