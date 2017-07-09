Black History 'Erryday": Happy Birthday Richard Roundtree

Richard Roundtree born 7/9/1942 New Rochelle, NY.

He was a football player and a model before becoming an actor.

He is divorced with two children.

In 1993 he was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy and chemotherapy.

He is a breast cancer survivor and activist.

He was dubbed “the first black action hero” for his portrayal of John Shaft in movies and television.