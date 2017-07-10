Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday Ron Glass

Ronald Earle Glass sunrise 7/10/1943 Evansville, IN, sunset 11/25/2016 Los Angeles, CA.
Graduated from the University of Evansville.
Best known for his role on Barney Miller.
Voiced a character on Rugrats.
Was on the board of directors for Los Angeles' AL Wooten Jr. Heritage Center, an organization named for a man murdered in a gang-initiation drive-by shooting and dedicated to helping inner-city youth stay safe and receive an education.
Peace, love, joy, gratitude, faith, courage, compassion, and blessings.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS