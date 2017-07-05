Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday RZA

Robert Fitzgerald Diggs born 7/5/69 Brooklyn, NY.
Named after Robert and John Fitzgerald Kennedy.
Rapper, producer, musician, actor, filmmaker, and author.
Founded Wu-Tang Clan with his cousins and friends including Ol Dirty Bastard.
AKA Bobby Digital, Prince Rakeem The Abbot, and RZA.
Director of Development and champion of Hip-Hop Chess Federation.
Peace, love, joy, gratitude, faith, courage, compassion, and blessings.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS