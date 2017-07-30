Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday Terry Crews

Terry Alan Crews 7/30/1968 Flint, MI.
Actor and former professional football player.
Best known for playing the father on Everybody Hates Chris.
Married to Rebecca Crews and they have 5 children.
His autobiography was released in 2014: Manhood: How to Be a Better Man or Just Live with One.
