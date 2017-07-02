Black History "Erryday": Happy Birthday Thurgood Marshall

Thurgood Marshall sunrise 7/2/1908 Baltimore, MD, sunset 1/24/1993 Bethesda, MD.

His grandfather and great-grandfather were slaves.

He went to undergraduate with Langston Hughes and Cab Calloway.

He wanted to go to law school at the University of Maryland but it was segregated.

He received his law degree from Howard University, graduated first in his class.

He was the lawyer in Brown v. Board of Education which ruled segregation as unconstitutional.

He was married twice and had two children.

He was the first black justice on the United States Supreme Court.