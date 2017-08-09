Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday Whitney Houston (R.I.P.) #WeAreEverywhere

Whitney Elizabeth Houston sunrise 8/9/1963 Newark, NJ, sunset 2/11/2012 Beverly Hills, CA.

Singer, actress, film and record producer, and model.

Leontyne Price and Dionne Warwick were her cousins.

Darlene Love was her godmother, Aretha Franklin her “aunt”.

She was one of the first women of color to grace the cover of Seventeen.

All her albums were diamond multi-platinum, platinum or gold certified.

I Will Always Love You, written by Dolly Parton, was the best-selling single by a women .

She was the only woman to have two number one Billboard 200 awards.

She is the only artist to have 7 consecutive number 1 Billboard Hot 100 songs.

In 2009 Guinness World Records said she was the most awarded female act of all time.

Divorced from Bobby Brown with one child.

In his memoir, Every Little Step , Brown confirmed that Whitney was bisexual.