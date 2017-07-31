Black History 'Erryday': Happy Birthday Whitney Young (R.I.P)

Whitney Moore Young Jr. sunrise 7/31/1921 Lincoln Ridge, KY, sunset 3/11/1971, Lagos Nigeria.

Civil rights activist.

His mother, Laura Young was the first female postmistress in Kentucky.

He was the first dean of social work at Atlanta University.

He and his wife were the first blacks to join United Liberal Church in Atlanta.

He was executive director of the National Urban League from 1961 until his death in 1971.

He was one of the organizers of the March on Washington in 1963.

He was ordered the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1969 by President Johnson.

President Nixon delivered his eulogy.

He was on the Black Heritage postage stamp series.