Omarosa is trending on social media because of her appearance on a panel at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Convention 8/11/2017. NABJ released a statement on the panel:

As an organization of professional journalists, NABJ seeks to have candid and frank conversations with newsmakers. For years, the NABJ has invited the White House administration to participate in the annual convention. Omarosa Newman, Director of Communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, was invited as a panelist this year to share her perspective on issues that are critical to our members, and moreover, critical to the communities that we serve. During her time on the panel, she exercised her right to decide which questions she wanted to answer, and which she did not want to answer. Moderator Ed Gordon asked tough questions and the Q&A quickly became combative. NABJ does not endorse the positions or the discourse by panelists or moderators at its programs.

Here are a few things I learned about Omarosa:

Omarosa Onee Manigault 2/5/1974 Youngstown, OH.

She is the Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison.

Her father was murdered when she was 7, her older brother murdered in 2011, and her older sister died in 2016.

She did her undergraduate work at Central State University, her master’s degree is from Howard University.

She did biblical studies training at Payne Theological Seminary.

She worked for VP Gore during the Clinton administration.

In 2004 she was on The Apprentice.

In 2008 she was on Celebrity Apprentice.

In 2010 she co-produced The Ultimate Merger.

In 2013 she was on Celebrity Apprentice All-Stars.

She has been married twice, most recently in January 2017.

She was divorced once and engaged to Michael Clarke Duncan.

She was a registered Democrat until 2015 then registered as a Republican.

She is an ordained minister.