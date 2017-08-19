Black History 'Erryday': R.I.P. Dick Gregory

Richard Claxton Gregory sunrise 10/12/1932 St. Louis, MO, sunset 8/19/2017, Washington, DC.
Activist, comic, writer, author.
Credited Hugh Hefner with giving him his break.
Ran for Mayor of Chicago against Richard Dailey.
He was married and had 11 children.
Peace, love, joy, gratitude, faith, courage, compassion, and blessings.
