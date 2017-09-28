BLACK VOICES
'Black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris Is Writing The 'Coming to America' Sequel

It's really happening.

By Zeba Blay
John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive via Getty Images
A publicity still from 'Coming to America' in 1988.

The “Coming To America” sequel that seems to have been in the works forever finally has its writer. 

Kenya Barris, the creator of the hit ABC comedy “Black-ish,” has signed on to write the follow-up to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 comedy about an African prince who travels to Queens, New York in search of a bride. 

Deadline reports that Barris will be rewriting a script by Barry Blaustein & David Sheffield, who wrote the original “Coming to America” screenplay based on a story by Murphy. “Snatched” director Jonathan Levine is set to direct. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Eddie Murphy is involved in the development of the sequel but there is no word yet on whether he will be reprising his role as Prince Akeem. 

