Here's The First Trailer For 'Black Mirror' Season 4

People kiss. People fight. People hurdle through an asteroid field in a spaceship. These may or may not all be parts of the typical human condition, but they’re definitely components of the new trailer for the fourth season of “Black Mirror.”

Netflix just debuted their first teaser for the upcoming new season, which a representative shared with HuffPost will be coming “later this year.” At the Edinburgh International TV Festival on Friday, Aug. 25, the streaming company also announced the episode titles.

After that initial announcement, the Netflix rep shared the episode titles, cast, director and writing credits in an email to HuffPost:

“Arkangel” Cast: Rosemarie Dewitt (“La La Land,” “Mad Men”), Brenna Harding (“A Place to Call Home”), Owen Teague (“Bloodline”) Director: Jodie Foster Written by: Charlie Brooker “USS Callister” Cast: Jesse Plemons (“Black Mass,” “Fargo”), Cristin Milioti (“The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Fargo”), Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld,” “House of Cards”), Michaela Coel (“Chewing Gum,” “Monsters: Dark Continent”) Director: Toby Haynes (“Dr. Who,” “Sherlock”) Written By: Charlie Brooker & William Bridges “Crocodile” Cast: Andrea Riseborough (“Birdman,” “Bloodline”), Andrew Gower (“Outlander”), Kiran Sonia Sawar (“Murdered By My Father”) Director: John Hillcoat (“Triple Nine,” “Lawless”) Written By: Charlie Brooker “Hang the DJ” Cast: Georgina Campbell (“Flowers,” “Broadchurch”), Joe Cole (“Peaky Blinders,” “Green Room”), George Blagden (“Versailles,” “Vikings”) Director: Tim Van Patten (“The Sopranos,” “Game of Thrones”) Written By: Charlie Brooker “Metalhead” Cast: Maxine Peake (“The Theory Of Everything,” “The Village”), Jake Davies (“The Missing,” “A Brilliant Young Mind”), Clint Dyer (“Hope Springs”) Director: David Slade (“Hannibal,” “American Gods”) Written By: Charlie Brooker “Black Museum” Cast: Douglas Hodge (“The Night Manager,” “Catastrophe”), Letitia Wright (“Humans,” “Ready Player One”), Babs Olusanmokun (“Roots,” “The Defenders”) Director: Colm McCarthy Written By: Charlie Brooker

The episode titled “USS Callister” has perhaps the most intriguing cast as Plemons, Milioti, Simpson and Coel are all critical heavyweights in their own ways. That’s particularly interesting because their footage in the trailer looks to be the most ridiculous of the batch by far.

Just look at Plemons’ goofy grin as he plays some sort of Captain Kirk character:

Netflix