5 Netflix Releases Featuring Black Stars To Watch This August

August is right around the corner. And aside from another month of rent to pay, you know what that means: new Netflix releases!
Once again, we’ve rounded up a few of the new, noteworthy titles featuring black stars ― including the Netflix original “Naked,” the inspiring documentary “Feel Rich” and Luke Cage’s return in “Marvel’s The Defenders” ― coming to the streaming platform in August.
-
Pam Grier stars as Jackie Brown, who gets caught smuggling money into the country for arms dealer Ordell Robbie, played by Samuel L. Jackson. Robbie has teamed up with Louis Gara, played by Robert De Niro, after being released from prison. It's a must-see classic film.
Coming Aug. 1
-
In this Disney classic -- starring Shia LaBeouf, Khleo Thomas, Byron Cotton and Dulé Hill, among others -- a group of young boys is sent to Camp Green Lake, a place that's not green and doesn't have a lake, to dig holes for some mysterious reason.
Coming Aug. 5
-
Can you imagine living the same day over and over again without clothes until you finally get things right for your wedding day? Marlon Wayans does just that as Rob in the hilarious Netflix original "Naked," which also stars Regina Hall and Loretta Devine.
Coming Aug. 11
-
Luke Cage is back! And he has three friends with him. Watch Mike Colter star as our favorite bulletproof superhero in "Marvel's The Defenders."
Coming Aug. 18
-
This documentary, narrated by Quincy Jones III, explores how health awareness is on the rise in the hip-hop community. "Feel Rich" features interviews with artists, producers, urban farmers and meditators who've changed their lifestyles to improve their well-being. This powerful documentary features Common, The Game, Paul Wall, Fat Joe, Russell Simmons, Jermaine Dupri, Slim Thug, Styles P and more. It also provides unique context to the global health crisis in urban communities.
Coming Aug. 23
