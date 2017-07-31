Black people can't even win at their own black shit!

Ever went to a black event for black people and get beaten by a non black because of a black judge? Well that happened at the Afrolicious Hair Expo yesterday in Brooklyn. A mixed or non black little girl (sorry I can’t say for sure) who did NOT have an afro was the winner of pageant celebrating afros while on the stage with little girls who actually had afros. Self hate is a disease and I’m here for the cure!

Let’s start from the beginning. I received a message in my inbox to do a hair demo for the Afrolicious Hair Expo, Sunday, July 30th at the Brooklyn Marriott. I hesitated to attend because it wasn’t the type of event I normally participate in and it was pretty short notice. I went ahead and moved a few things around and decided to go! You never know what opportunities are waiting for you if you don’t walk in the door.

My two teens and I arrived to find several, beautiful little girls standing in the lobby area waiting for their pageant. One of them sat with her mom next to me. She was dark and luscious with 4c hair. At 5 years old, she was the youngest in the group of about 10-12 girls. I noticed all of them had an afro except for one. This little girl seemed to have mixed hair. Her Mom had very straight hair and so did her Dad. They looked non- black. I had no idea where they were from. They could have been black but I saw no African features, traits or texture. Back to their little girl, she had long curly hair down her back. She did not have an afro, her hair grows down, not up and out.

The pageant was very short. Each girl was only required to state their name, age and why their hair is Afrolicious. They were all so cute and sweet. Some a little shy and others, more bold. One of the bold ones was the little girl with the long, curly hair flowing down her back. She stated her hair had a “personality disorder, it’s nappy and straight, kinky and smooth”... something along those lines. Some of the other girls stated their hair was “black girl magic” and “big, bold and beautiful”.

The little girls left the stage and we were told that the winner would be announced after the next segment. When they returned, the host and founder of the event, announced that the little girl who did not have an afro, won the Afrolicious pageant. She happily did her victory walk and came off the stage to be embraced by her non-black looking parents, the only non looking black people in the entire venue with a few hundred black people.

I simply could not believe it. How Sway? How is it that someone, anyone, would allow these little black girls with their kinky afros to be beaten by a little girl with no afro for a competition that celebrates afros? The entire room fell silent with the energy of disbelief and sadness. How much work are the mothers, aunties, cousins and stylists like me, going to have to put in to undo this horrific experience? Society continues to celebrate all that is the proximity to whiteness. While I know our people are working hard to change this status quo, this was an example of self hate projected on the minds of innocent, little black girls who may one day contemplate a date with sodium hydroxide, some Malaysian bundles or even skin bleaching products. Who decided this, who was the judge? I simply don’t know but I believe it was the founder who is based in LA. If it wasn’t her, she stood by and allowed this nonsense to take place. Shame on you, you owe all the other little black girls and their moms an apology. Don’t come to Brooklyn, the natural hair mecca, with your foolishness. Don’t hire a host that makes fun of our beautiful, tightly coiled textures and belittles our blackness, our African roots. We are proud, we will not stand for it, I will not stand for it.

I almost left, I was so infuriated. However, my son the diplomat, just stared into my eyes displaying empathy, knowing there was nothing he could say to try and defend the decision. My daughter, who was so disgusted, said a few choice words and then walked away feeling hopeless and defeated. She saw the look on the little girls faces, some of them crying, some pouting and she saw... herself. It was so unfair. My children’s reaction along with two other women’s words, one of them my very good friend, encouraged me to stay for my styling segment and say something. Silence nor anger were the solutions to this moment. They reminded me of my power and purpose and it was clear the Universe placed me there for the opportunity I mentioned earlier. Before my very eyes was an opportunity to leave and be angry or stay and lift the esteem of the little black girls still in the audience. I chose to stay and when I got the mic in my hand, I looked out into the crowd and said “Little black girls with kinky black hair that grows to the sky, I see you and you are BEAUTIFUL”. The audience cheered loudly, was their voice!

In 2017, it is my goal is to continue to be unapololgetically black and spread this theme as the cure for self hate. I purchased a t- shirt from a www.blackonblackbk.com and I wore it during my ig and fb rant. It states the following:

“BLACK SKIN.

BLACK NOSE.

BLACK LIPS.

BLACK HAIR.

BLACK EVERYTHING.

BLACK BLACK.

BLACKETY BLACK.”