Drew Barrymore To Produce Horror Series Written And Directed By Women

Looks like “Santa Clarita Diet” has left Drew Barrymore with a taste for blood.

The actor (and so much more) has signed on to produce an upcoming horror anthology series entirely written and directed by women. Titled “Black Rose Anthology,” the Flower Films show is currently in development at the CW, Deadline reports.

As of yet, we don’t know many details, except the show will “explore some of humanity’s deepest fears from a woman’s unique perspective. Classic themes of terror will be tackled via vignettes about guilt, jealousy, repression, paranoia, insanity, sexual obsession and survival through a modern and distinctly feminine lens.”

For decades, the horror genre hasn’t been all too kind to women. Traditionally female characters are the victims in deadly fantasies written, directed and enacted by men.

Yet recently there’s been an increase in women-led horror movies offering nuanced depictions of feminine fear, strength and monstrosity. Films like “The Babadook,” “The Invitation,” “Raw,” “A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night” and “Prevenge” show what’s possible when female characters are envisioned as more than blood-soaked damsels or dead meat.