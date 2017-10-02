Black Voices Matter: Volume 2

As adults we have a choice to sit idly by, and allow the status quo to determine what we are capable of; or to shake up those standards, and pave our own way as we move forward. “Black Voices Matter” like any other project I work on, is a labor of love. I love doing it, but it can be daunting, and intimidating to keep producing such opinionated, and heavy handed pieces. But nevertheless, we must persist especially while being excluded, taunted, or neglected by our current political leaders.

As the world continues to deteriorate around us, and we plummet towards chaotic political, natural, and cultural turmoil; we have to band together to keep moving forward. This volume of “Black Voices Matter”, goes out to those experiencing hardships in their native countries; due to natural, or political disaster’s. There is so much negativity in the world, and we must use whatever means possible to bring to light those injustices, and push towards positive change.

While “Black Voices Matter” is not intentionally a political series, I wish that the subtle nuances don’t fall on deaf ears. That POC must be part of moving forward. We can not continue to be set aside as second rate citizens. That we already, whether for better or worse, are part of the present and future and we must stand strong and be acknowledged. So once again; this is why “Black Voices Matter”!

Natasha Dykes

Natasha, is a software engineer at 1stdibs. She works with a team of people with different expertise to deliver features that allow end users to take advantage of their service to attain one of a kind high end goods.

On role models and inspiration

“I mostly see qualities in other people that I really admire, and try to incorporate it into how I approach life. Carlos Rymer and Andrew Ingraham are people who I have worked with; who’s work ethic, drive, and inclusivity have made it possible for me to be where I am today. My father, Leroy Dykes, my mother, Shirley Dunbar and my aunt Sandra Washington, have all helped me balance and channel my energy and focus and have done all that they could in their means to make sure they set me up for success. I was lucky to have a supportive family, absent of them I really didn’t have any role models that looked like me or pushed me to be the best version of myself. My partner Edwin Fuquen, has showed me unparalleled support and his drive to use technology help others has and will always be a beacon of light which I pursue future initiatives.”

On the importance of representation

“Representation is extremely important, it allows for diversity of thought, with the byproduct being innovation. It also allows for the intersection of different walks of life. We choose who we have in our lives to some degree but the world is small and growing smaller as we move (for better or worse) towards a global economy - as a result we should get to know our neighbors and interact with people who aren’t necessarily exactly like us. I think seeing another black woman thriving in the tech industry would bridge a gap for young black girls everywhere. While representation is getting better in the tech industry, I really don’t see too many black female engineers, that’s something I would love to see more of. I think when a person is visually exposed to the possibilities while their young it allows them to internalize that there’s a place for them at the table and their work and presence will be valued.”

On her future goals

“In the future, I want to be in a position where I can make a large impact on whatever I’m working on. Right now, that vaguely looks like being in a senior or executive role at a company where I can develop and guide the tech stack to solve large scale problems. It’s a long-term goal, but I’m here for it. I’m hoping to see more people who look like me along the way.”

@CatalinStelianShanks

John-John

John-John is the current reigning Mr. Eagle NYC 2017. The Eagle is a leather bar in New York City's Chelsea area, where many from the leather and kink community tend to visit, as well as their admirers. As Mr. Eagle he is a spokesperson and a pinnacle of pride for the bar. He hosts several events, travels representing the bar, raising money for charities, and just works to make everyone feel welcomed. Outside of his Mr. Eagle role, he is also heavily involved in local politics in NYC.

On his role models

“I'm not sure I can narrow down the list of role models I have. I feel that anyone who has taken a role in history to change the lives of our people for the better are role models to me. When I think of people who have helped to shape the person I am today, I think of my mother, Sylvia Rivera, members of the Young Lords Party, mentors that I met when I was involved in community organizing, and the list goes on.”

On the importance of representation, and making inclusive spaces

“As I have gone through with my year as Mr. Eagle, I hosted events that were tailored to different identities. Every month I hosted an event called BEAR, which was all about body positivity. I hosted a Latin dance party that raised money for Transgender womxn, with strong emphasis on Latinx womxn. I felt it was my duty to use my platform, to raise awareness for various issues and communities that normally don’t have access to large audiences. My motto is; "nothing is for us, without us." The very communities that are being left out, are the same ones that have paved the way for many. As we continue to live in a country where President 45 is in charge, it's important that people don't get left behind because one day that could be you.”

On inspiration and what the future holds

“Regardless of age, everyone possess creativity. Regardless of field, you must pursue your dreams. All I can say to people younger and older than me is that they have a power inside that only they can access. That power should be used for good. I see my role as more of a support kind of role. I have spent many years fighting for communities and I want to be a mentor for people that just want someone to listen to them, give advice, and collaborate with. My future is pretty open and I think I can go anywhere with it.”

Closing sentiments

“I once accessed a space where no one looked like me, and I didn't feel comfortable. The issues that people had were nothing I could relate to, and the conversations people engaged in were not of interest to me. In order for folks to feel like they belong, there needs to be space where peoples' identities can relate. As I said before, if that space doesn't already exist, then you work to create it.”

Tia Rivers

Tia Rivers is a Makeup artist / hair stylist based in New York City. Her work can be seen @tiarivers on Instagram. Her work includes make up on actors from Orange is the New Black and models from a variety of agencies. She is also interestingly enough a veteran of the US Air-force.

On role models

“Aside from my mother, I wouldn't say I have any major role models. I love Solange Knowles, mainly because she's a boss ass creative black woman. I’m a fan of hard work and the fact that she had a huge hand in producing her recent album, which was super inspirational for me. I also admire that she stays as eccentric as she wants without compromising. Women of color often get scrutinized when we're “different”; to see her express herself so freely is refreshing. Someone who inspired me as a kid was Sailor Moon because she was a super relatable. I loved that she was so goofy & spacey, as Serena in her everyday life but when it came time to fight Queen Beryl and the Negaverse she would pull it together even though she was afraid. I try to carry myself like that in my everyday life. I’m lighthearted but will always have the back of my friends, and always do what’s necessary to protect them.”

On representation and early military aspirations

“As a super tall, black woman, even at a young age I never felt I had any character’s or individuals that resembled me. I think representation matters because everyone deserves to know there’s someone out there in this world that feels how they're feeling in some way and that they're not alone. Whether it’s through outer appearance, expression, race, sexual preference etc. Having that representation for what you stand for or where you come from can make a world of a difference in the amount of confidence you possess. Sometimes I reflect on what made me choose to go to the military, and I've come to the conclusion that a lot of the successful influence in my town was through the military. The women I saw taking care of business, driving the nice cars, and that had nice things were soldiers. Aside from my awesome mom who's a registered nurse, so it’s not like she wasn't a great role model but I knew for sure, I wasn't interested in a medical career. I have no regrets but had I felt more of a sense of relatability I might've made a different decision. Once I got out of the military and started pursuing my creative pursuits, I dove in head first because it just came natural to me. I've always been super creative and able to improvise quickly. Applying those characteristics to photo shoots or doing glam for a wedding fulfills, and excites me like nothing else.”

On influence and the future