Black Women Are the Secret (and Necessary) Weapon in the NFL Boycott

A year ago former San Francisco 49’ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for the national anthem before games dominated headlines. The only bigger story was about the tapes of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump making lewd remarks about sexually assaulting women, remarks he ironically deemed “locker room talk.” Fast forward to this week and the NFL is in the midst of a public relations nightmare that has both men front and center. Because of his decision to protest, Kaepernick hasn’t been hired by an NFL team; however, many other players in the league are now expressing themselves through silent protest during the national anthem, a decision that many are upset about. Last Friday Trump said those protesting by kneeling during the national anthem are “Sons of Bitches” who should be fired from the NFL. It’s not surprising that Trump would use this moment to condemn protests that are largely about the treatment of black people or that he’d throw a female slur in there as well. He’s been fanning the flames of division, one inflammatory tweet after the next. But in reality, Trump’s disgraceful comment highlighted something for me that’s missing in this national conversation, and that’s the role of and voice of women.

For the most part, any mention of women in the conversation around NFL protests has been overshadowed by what is on the surface a growing conflict with a male-dominated (and mostly black) sports world. This is as unsurprising as it is problematic because even as the subtext continues to be all around us in plain sight, we are pushing women and their issues farther away from our view. This is exactly why at the same time that Mr. Grab 'Em By the Privates is doubling down by combining misogyny and thinly-veiled racism, we must elevate the voices of women and include women’s issues as part of this conversation.

Not only are black women far too often the victims of the same police violence that Kaepernick was originally protesting, black women were chiefly responsible for leading the call for a boycott, including organizing a rally in New York City at NFL headquarters. Kaepernick unwittingly made himself a symbol through his own bravery. But, even as he and other athlete-activists try to figure out the path forward in this moment, it has largely been women of color who had the resolve and the courage to do something in the way of giving this moment clearer direction. The historical significance here cannot be overlooked: There hasn’t been a single movement for social change in America, particularly black America, that doesn’t have the fingerprints of black women all over its foundation and design. Despite being the most marginalized group in this nation, women--particularly women of color, have shown up yet again to offer leadership in a moment that’s not focused on them or making society safer and better for them.

But, here’s the rub: Women have the potential to create a significant impact on the NFL’s bottom line. In 2015, the league estimated a fan base that was 45 percent women. That is a considerable amount of leverage that all who are protesting stand to benefit from if we are intentional about including their voices and recognizing their leadership as part of the discussion. The President’s remarks in Alabama should serve as a wake up call, not only for athletes but for all of us to understand the relevance and need for including women in anything protest related because protest is about change, and there is no change for good without women being involved. Misogyny in America is real, and it’s coming from the top down. Whether it’s an attempt to ignore the First Amendment and bully ESPN’s Jemele Hill as the President has done with so many other female journalists or referencing Kaepernick’s mother as a female dog, the need to affirmatively protect women remains at an all-time high.

And, arguably, beyond any well-crafted statement or ad campaign condemning domestic abuse, the NFL as an institution has repeatedly failed to show any serious regard for the protection of women. It seems hardly a far cry from the President’s own “son of a bitch” reference to consider the slew of player-related domestic violence cases which, only until recently, went without so much as a raised eyebrow from league officials as being within the same vein. The bottom line is, the lives of black men AND women on whose behalf Kap and other have kneeled are all disposable to the league. Or, at least it certainly feels that way.