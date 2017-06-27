23 Of The Finest Tweets From Black Muslims For #BlackOutEid

As Eid al-Fitr draws to a close, black Muslims took to Twitter for the third year in a row to celebrate their unique identities.

Using the hashtag #BlackOutEid, black Muslims posted photos of themselves decked out in traditional finery for Eid al-Fitr, the festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The holiday began on Sunday and traditionally lasts three days.

The hashtag #BlackOutEid, which first surfaced in 2015, is meant to be a way of centering and highlighting the black Muslim experience. It was a follow-up to #BlackOutDay, a 2015 social media campaign that inspired anyone who identified as black to post videos and selfies online.

Black Muslims often report feeling that their stories are erased in popular culture and within the American Muslim community at large. Although America’s first Muslims were African slaves and close to one-third of American Muslims identify as black today, it’s Arab and South Asian immigrants who often represent the American Muslim experience in the media.

Black Muslims say they experience Islamophobia from non-Muslims and anti-black racism from inside and outside of the American Muslim community.

Within this context, #BlackOutEid is a radical act of self-love.

Vanessa Taylor, a black Muslim writer and activist, put it this way in a piece for Fader.

“The world we inhabit does [care about race], and there is nothing unholy about pushing back against colorblind narratives and recognizing our realities,” Taylor wrote. “During a holiday where we are called on to wear our best, #BlackOutEid became an important space to reclaim expression.”

Below, HuffPost has gathered a few of the finest and fiercest tweets from #BlackOutEid.

Eid Mubarak from my son and I #BlackOutEid pic.twitter.com/IrH6FwauWO — Kalafoge 👁‍🗨 (@soontobeshiekh) June 25, 2017

not a parking ticket but we've got fine written all over us ✨ #BlackOutEid pic.twitter.com/MLqZ81DlxV — habyar sumira (@glockcasian) June 26, 2017

They call me ranch cause I be dressing 💯😈☝️ #BlackOutEid pic.twitter.com/D8UP90E6qp — Z (@trapfumez) June 26, 2017

#BlackOutEid

He came prepared he came to slay pic.twitter.com/VDxcxmjJ2K — Saralee (@SaraAliMahdi) June 25, 2017

Eid Mubarak and happy pride to all my queer Black Muslims 💞 #BlackoutEid pic.twitter.com/OQIvQ6oAEf — Sarah O'Neal (@atayqueen) June 26, 2017

it's eid so y'all know i had to serve looks #blackouteid ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/FxJauNCmGU — mallz (@amalmxh) June 25, 2017