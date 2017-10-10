This past weekend marked the opening of the film “Blade Runner 2049,” the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 classic. The original “Blade Runner” starred Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, a cop whose job is to hunt down human-like androids called replicants. The film was more than a science fiction action romp. The movie grappled with deep philosophical questions about the meaning of life and what it is to be human.

“Blade Runner 2049” follows in its predecessor’s footsteps to grapple with an equally important issue: Zoning ordinances.

Yes, what appears to be an attempt to cash in on audiences’ desire for sequels and nostalgia is actually a deeply thoughtful political polemic about why Los Angeles should ease its overly restrictive zoning rules to allow for development at a greater density than is currently allowed under the City’s general plan.

The future Los Angeles of “Blade Runner 2049” is very different from the Los Angeles of today. Suburban sprawl has been replaced by dense infill construction of both commercial and residential units. The skyline of the Los Angeles depicted in the film is dominated by towering high-rise buildings and looks more like Tokyo or Hong Kong than it does like present day Los Angeles. The world, we are told at the start of the film, is recovering from a terrible famine that nearly wiped out humanity. But Los Angeles remains a vibrant and dynamic city. Thank goodness the City Planning Commission in the film cares more about meeting the demand for housing than about outdated rules about height requirements!

The movie’s plot is just a vehicle to allow the audience to explore the positive impact that reformed zoning laws can have of city life. Th story follows K (played by Ryan Gosling), a replicant who works for the Los Angeles Police Department hunting other replicants. K lives in a typical high-density apartment building. When K first walks into his building after a day on patrol, we see the hallways of his apartment building are filled with life, people are talking and relaxing together in the evening hours. It’s all more reminiscent of life in New York, where neighbors can gather for conversation on a stoop, than it is of present day Los Angeles, where many people don’t even know their neighbors’ names. In the city, life happens in the street or in the hallway, not in some manicured, sprawling suburb.

The main benefit of allowing the construction of higher density housing is that it would allow supply to meet demand, thereby ensuring that people can afford to live in the cities where they work. In “Blade Runner 2049,” not a single character complains about the high cost of housing. K and his fellow LAPD officers are civil servants with middle class incomes, yet none show any concerns about housing costs. This despite the fact that the Los Angeles of “Blade Runner 2049” has clearly experienced enormous population growth. The embrace of dense infill construction appears to have allowed Los Angeles to meet this increased demand and remain relatively affordable.

Higher density construction has also made the future Los Angeles a more walkable city. Cars (which can fly now) play only a small role in the life of the characters. K has a squad car he uses for police work. There are also cars driven by employees of the Wallace Corporation, a gigantic tech firm that plays a role in the film’s plot, when their official duties call for long distance travel. But no other characters are shown using cars to get anywhere. In one scene, K is flying his vehicle in pursuit of three of Wallace’s flying cars and theirs are the only vehicles in the entire sky.

And why would most people bother with cars in this pedestrian’s paradise? We see in one early scene K is walking down the street through an area where people are eating in a sidewalk café. The physical layout is more reminiscent of the dense metropolises of East Asia with their vibrant street food culture.

The film drives the point home in a later scene where K is strolling along an elevated walkway when he sees a 40-foot-tall hologram of a naked woman approach to flirt with him. This scene in no way advances the plot. The only explanation for why this scene is in a movie with a 2 hour and 43 minute run time is to make sure the audience understands that a denser Los Angeles will be a more walkable Los Angeles. Message received, movie!