08/01/2017 10:42 am ET

Blake Lively Makes These $40 Old Navy Jeans Look Like A Million Bucks

*Rushing to get a pair immediately.*

By Carly Ledbetter

Blake Lively may rule the red carpet in colorful couture gowns, but even that doesn’t mean she can resist the pull of Old Navy. 

The “Gossip Girl” actress stepped out Sunday in Long Island, NY wearing a spotless white blouse with a pair of $39.99 Old Navy “Rockstar 24/7” jeans. She accessorized with a slightly more out-of-reach Fendi bag that retails for a cool $2,300 and $455 Stuart Weitzman sandals

Instar Images
Lively was joined on the outing by her half sister, Robyn Lively.

Below is a photo of the jeans, which are available in three different washes. 

Old Navy
.

Though we don’t know exactly why Lively was out and about, her Instagram made it appear as if she were running a kooky errand in her Old Navy denim: 

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Let’s just hope she didn’t get any green goo on those great jeans. 

Carly Ledbetter Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

