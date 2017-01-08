Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrived at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night serving up some serious Hollywood glamour.

As per usual, Blake looked stunning. “The Shallows” star oped for a form-fitting black gown with a shimmering neckline. The best part? The matching sparkly pockets.

Ryan, who’s nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his role in “Deadpool,” went for a classic black tux with a black bow tie.

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Actor Ryan Reynolds and actress Blake Lively arrive to the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images Gorgeous.

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Hollywood power couple.

Stunning.