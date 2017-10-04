Blaming Mental Illness for mass shootings shows cowardice and Paul Ryan is a Coward.

Congress is disappointing and is devoid of leadership. In the wake of what’s happened in Las Vegas, predictably, everyone immediately looks to blame Mental Health. Fortunately, for those of us who actually grapple with Mental Health on a daily basis the statistics show that we are by far and wide not commonly the perpetrators of these heinous crimes. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, fewer than 5 percent of the 120,000 gun-related killings in the United States between 2001 and 2010 were perpetrated by people diagnosed with a mental illness. A 2001 study of teen mass murders found that only one out of four was mentally ill.

Speaker Ryan lets focus on the real issue and that is gun control. Grow a pair, you and all of your colleagues, republican and democrat, who refuse to pass reform. Do not bring this fight to the doorstep of those who already have to battle with the stigma of mental illness. We have enough to deal with. Like not being able to confide in those closest to us about how our illness affects us. People telling us to just get over it or that it is all in our head. I have dealt with Major Depressive Disorder since I was 15 years-old. I’ve not once thought about murder. I know right from wrong. My friends with bi-polar and depression and multiple personality disorder don’t think about hurting others, if anything we think about hurting ourselves. 9/10 we wonder what is wrong with US. Lets address white male privilege and the fact that these shootings are carried out by white men whose destiny is no longer manifesting in the way their forebears promised. These shootings are carried out by white men who can’t stand the thought of minorities having equitable opportunities or that we’re encroaching upon their God-given right to treat people as they please. Speaker Ryan I know it may be difficult, but act like you have spine, show leadership and own your position as Speaker of the House. Speak up for the 59 lives lost in Las Vegas. Speak up for the children that died at Sandy Hook and move our country toward tangible reform.