SOE MOE LWIN, Contributor
I am an Artist and an Explorer always searching for the Truth ...

BLANKET

10/02/2017 07:27 pm ET

BLANKET 🍂🍂🍂

________________________

LIES

Reign so popular

While

HONESTY stands alone ...

FEAR

Lines the streets

While

EMPATHY takes a break ...

SHAME

A vanishing role

While 

IGNORANCE leads the pack ...

ANGER

So misplaced 

While 

BLAME charges blindly ...

HOPE

A wandering traveller

While

PEACE is long forgotten ...

WISDOM

Sheds a tear 

While

LIGHT

so gently

fades .

___________________________

Soe Moe Lwin 

6:44 am

03/10/2017

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
BLANKET

CONVERSATIONS