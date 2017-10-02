BLANKET 🍂🍂🍂
________________________
LIES
Reign so popular
While
HONESTY stands alone ...
FEAR
Lines the streets
While
EMPATHY takes a break ...
SHAME
A vanishing role
While
IGNORANCE leads the pack ...
ANGER
So misplaced
While
BLAME charges blindly ...
HOPE
A wandering traveller
While
PEACE is long forgotten ...
WISDOM
Sheds a tear
While
LIGHT
so gently
fades .
___________________________
Soe Moe Lwin
6:44 am
03/10/2017
