Long Jumper's Wig Flies Off During Hair-Raising Jump

An Olympic athlete had a fashion mishap during a competition but handled it like a real champion.
Long jumper Blessing Okagbare was competing in Oslo, Norway, this week when she took a leap into viral fame.
When the Olympic medalist landed, her wig fell off her head, a moment captured by TV cameras.
If Okagbare was embarrassed by the situation, she didn’t show it. Instead of wigging out, she waited for her mark to be measured ― 6.21 meters ― then grabbed the wig and put it back on her head.
Okagbare later posted a clip of the incident on Instagram. “Oh well, it is what it is then ... heads up,” she captioned the video, in part.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
Guinness World Record Athletes
CONVERSATIONS