Long Jumper's Wig Flies Off During Hair-Raising Jump

An Olympic athlete had a fashion mishap during a competition but handled it like a real champion.

Long jumper Blessing Okagbare was competing in Oslo, Norway, this week when she took a leap into viral fame.

When the Olympic medalist landed, her wig fell off her head, a moment captured by TV cameras.

Reuters

If Okagbare was embarrassed by the situation, she didn’t show it. Instead of wigging out, she waited for her mark to be measured ― 6.21 meters ― then grabbed the wig and put it back on her head.

Okagbare later posted a clip of the incident on Instagram. “Oh well, it is what it is then ... heads up,” she captioned the video, in part.