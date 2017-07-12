Blind (2017)

Cast includes: Alec Baldwin (The Departed), Demi Moore (Ghost), Steven Prescod (The Dream), Eden Epstein (In Between Men), Dylan McDermott (The Perks of Being a Wallflower)

Director: Michael Mailer

Genre: Drama | Romance (98 minutes)

“You look gorgeous, but there’s something missing…. Happy 19th,” Mark Dutchman says as he puts a stunning diamond necklace around Suzanne’s neck. At the Boom-Boom Room, where Mark shows off his trophy wife and all the diamonds he’s gotten her, he also talks business. Suzanne has no idea what he’s talking about, but when Howard mentioned the “family account,” that piques her interest. “Let me worry about the business,” Mark tells her. Suzanne has been feeling kind of useless and would like to go back to her old job, but Mark “needs all of her attention.” It’s (theoretically) a dream life, until… “Suzanne Dutchman. We’re gonna need you to come with us.” “What the hell is going on?” Suzanne asks. Apparently that “family account” is key evidence… Mark and Suzanne are both arrested. Eventually, Mark is held without bail, but Suzanne gets off with 100 hours of community service. (Not sure how that works legally, but…)

In the meantime, Bill Oakland has a little office at the Beacon Center for the Blind, where “volunteers” come to read student papers to him. Bill’s writing class is popular even though he’s been blocked as a novelist since the accident that killed his wife and left him blind. Volunteers aren’t easy to keep, however, because Bill is… well… difficult. Gavin volunteers because he hopes to get into Bill’s class. Just when Gavin and Bill have developed a comfortable rapport, the job becomes Suzanne’s community service assignment. “Dutchman… that’s a tough name to live with,” Bill comments… referring to Mark Dutchman… “that sociopath.” “My husband,” says Suzanne. “Why is a nice girl like you married to an asshole like Mark Dutchman?” (Things don’t get off to a good start.) Eventually, Bill and Suzanne “start over,” and that’s when the plot thickens.

Even from prison, Mark tries to discourage his wife’s reading to the blind man. But with Mark’s diminished influence, Suzanne has a chance to reimagine her priorities. Bill is only too happy to help. While Blind may touch on the issue of choosing passion versus comfort zone, it is definitely more melodrama than philosophical journey. Many may enjoy the entertaining diversion, but there aren’t many surprises… except for the surprise of these A-list actors in this underwhelming film. It probably wasn’t intentional but it seems fitting that Bill has been unable to complete his latest novel… “Nothing Left to Win or Lose.” Writer/director brothers John Buffalo Mailer and Michael Mailer are relatively new in these roles. Perhaps their next projects will leave the comfort zone of melodrama and make better use of their talents.

1 popped kernel (Scale: 0-4)

100 hours of community service leads to romance

Popcorn Profile

Rated: R

Audience: Young Adults

Gender Style: Neutral

Distribution: Mainstream Limited Release & Digital

Mood: Neutral

Tempo: Cruises Comfortably

Visual Style: Nicely Varnished Realism

Nutshell: Unlikely romance

Language: True to life