Blind Rage: In Hollywood, The Real Disabled Are Still Out Of Sight

Alec Baldwin plays a blind man in a new film called Blind, opening next week, and that has disability advocates seeing red.

“I get that Baldwin’s an A-lister,” says Jay Ruderman, CEO of the Ruderman Family Foundation, which promotes inclusion of the disabled in American society.

“But why do you have a sighted actor playing a blind person? You wouldn’t have a white guy playing an African American in blackface. You wouldn’t have a Hispanic guy playing an American Indian.

“So why don’t actors with disabilities get these roles?”

Stories about the disabled are box office gold—more than half of the Oscars for Best Actor in the last couple of decades have gone to actors playing disabled characters.

“Hollywood’s answer is that they’re in the business of making money,” Ruderman says. “I understand. But isn’t it time to give some actors with disabilities a chance?”

He points to Marlee Matlin, a 21-year-old unknown when she starred in Children of a Lesser God.

“Who says a person with disabilities can’t open a picture?” Ruderman asks.

“People are really influenced by entertainment,” he adds. “Ellen and Will & Grace changed a lot of opinions in American society about gay people. With disability, we’re not there yet.

“I don’t have anything against Alec Baldwin,” he adds. “I love him on Saturday Night Live like everybody else. He’s an immensely talented actor.

“The point is that the role of a blind person should have gone to a blind actor. Is that really too much to ask of Hollywood?”

Ruderman understands that his foundation and other groups’ campaign of promoting inclusion will actually increase ticket sales for the film.

“That can’t be helped,” Ruderman acknowledges. “If you’re going to call attention to a problem, you’re going to call attention to a specific film. So in that sense, we’re helping them sell tickets to a movie that is the opposite of inclusive.

“But maybe the next time around, Hollywood will think about doing right by actors with disabilities.”

Ruderman adds that of all the institutions in the United States, Hollywood is perhaps the most important when it comes to changing hearts and minds about inclusion of the disabled.

“What happens in any given industry pretty much stays in that industry,” Ruderman says. “What happens in Hollywood transforms the whole world.

“All we are saying is, they give important roles to unheard of actors every day of the week. Why not bring in someone who is disabled and give that person a chance?”

The disabled are actually the largest minority group in American’s society, Ruderman notes.