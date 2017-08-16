Blockchain DC Event Unites A Diverse Crowd

Located in the nation's capital, the BlockchainDC conference brought together a unique blend of corporations, regulators, industry experts, lawyers, investors and blockchain enthusiasts.

As corporations tried to wrap their heads around the implications of blockchain on their legacy businesses, Peter Van Valkenburgh of CoinCenter clearly laid out when a blockchain does, and just as importantly, doesn't make sense. In scenarios with multiple writers of a database, especially where there is a lack of trust between parties, Peter explained blockchains can be a powerful and disruptive tool. However, Peter argued many business use cases are better suited using an Oracle database, and urged many to thoroughly consider: "Do you really need a blockchain for that?"

IBM's Kathryn Harrison, noted interest from corporations continues to grow with many rolling out pilots and proof of concepts, but reiterated we are still at early stages of any major corporations moving mission critical functions to the blockchain.

Among the ICO panel standouts, Grid+, a ConsenSys company, which leverages Ethereum to give consumer direct access to the wholesale energy markets, and Loci, a company aiming to simplify the patent search process through their InnVenn search engine tool, showcased the broad industry reach of blockchain technology.

With the recent SEC ruling clarifying that The DAO was indeed a security, many eagerly awaited thoughts on how best to proceed. The echoing sentiment for anyone considering an ICO token sale to US investors: Lawyer up. Investors were advised to hold their own private keys and avoid unlicensed exchanges, as many theorized that the SEC's next move will be to go after these secondary markets, rather than individual ICOs. US investors are already seeing this play out with the recent Bitfinex announcement closing ERC-20 tokens.

Parting wisdom from the panel: "Don't count on lightning striking twice."

While many anticipated the SEC ruling would cool off the red hot ICO market, crypto shows no signs of letting up. Millions have poured into ICOs across July and August, including Filecoin's recent $250M token sale and Coinbase's $100M round, vaulting the popular exchange to Unicorn status.

Time will tell, but it sure seems like blockchain is here to stay.