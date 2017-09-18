Blockchain Development: What is Blockchain and how it Works

A Blockchain is a distributed ledger that uses encryption technologies to securely and securely store transaction data records. The data is stored via a peer-to-peer network (directly between network members) and uses a "consensus" principle between users to validate each transaction.

Definition and explanation

Blockchain is a secure, transparent and secure information storage and transmission technology that operates without a central control body.

By extension, a blockchain is a database that contains the history of all exchanges between its users since its creation. This database is secure and distributed: it is shared by its various users, without intermediary, which allows each one to check the validity of the chain.

There are public blockhouses, open to all, and private blockchains, whose access and use are limited to a number of actors.

A public blockchain can therefore be assimilated to a public, anonymous and unfalsifiable public accounting book. As the mathematician Jean-Paul Delahaye writes, one must imagine "a very large notebook, which everyone can read freely and free of charge, on which everyone can write, but which is impossible to erase and indestructible."

How blockchain works?

To understand how a company can benefit from Blockchains, a CIO must first understand how a "unit of value" (money or data) passes from an entity A (individual or company) to an entity B a transaction that uses this technology.

Transaction

Two parties, A and B, decide to exchange a unit of value (digital currency or a digital representation of some other asset, such as land title, birth certificate or educational degree) and initiate the transaction.

Block

The transaction is packaged with other pending transactions thereby creating a "block". The block is sent to the blockchain system's network of participating computers.

Verification

The participating computers (called "miners" in the Bitcoin blockchaing) evaluate the transactions and through mathematical calculations determine whether they are valid, based on agreed-upon rules. When "consensus" has been achieved, typically among 51% of participating computers, the transactions are considered verified.

Hash

Each verified block of transactions is time-stamped with a cryptographic hash. Each block also contains a reference to the previous block's hash, thus creating a "chain" of records that cannot be falsified except by convincing participating computers that the tampered data in one block and in all prior blocks is true. Such a feat is considered impossible.

Execution

The unit of value moves from the account of party A to the account of party B.

How do I Get Started in Blockchain Development?

Blockchain is an infrastructural technology, which implies it will underlie other programming, for example, web and mobile applications.

Luckily, as the innovation & technology turns out to be increasingly popular, the tools and applications that encourage its utilization are expanding in number.

As open-source extends, the source code for prominent blockchains is accessible for reuse and adjustment. Getting engaged with the projects and diverse forks will require involvement with GitHub, where the developers share and talk about their code.

Since most of these projects have been developed in C++, having solid knowledge of the language is almost fundamental. However there are libraries available in easier programming languages and platforms. Here are a few resources to help you get started:

· If you're a web developer, this instruction will get you started in understanding the dynamics of the technology. Its no-less-lengthy follow-up gives a hands-on example in Solidity, a language that resembles Javascript.

· If you're a C# programmer, Blockchain Programming in C# is an in-depth and free book that will get you started on blockchain programming.

· DApps for Beginners is a blog that gets you started on Decentralized Apps on the ethereum blockchain. The platform requires Javascript knowledge, but knowing C++ will also help.

· IBM Blockchain 101 is a good resource for learning blockchain development. It's mostly focused on IBM's own Bluemix platform and coding for Hyperledger Fabric with Go and Java, but the base knowledge can be applied to other platforms too.

How Boon Tech improves Blockchain development

Boon Tech, a prominent company which is known for evoking high flying deeds in the world of mobile app and web design proudly announces the launch of their mobile app which is a decentralized job platform. Boon Tech is the first ever free freelancer marketplace in the world that rewards both the freelancer and the employer who uses the platform.

“I am a strategic thought leader with an impressive 16-year career of delivering advanced solutions and implementing both technical and business strategies for multibillion dollar corporations. My technological innovation and talent provides industry leaders with a substantial competitive advantage as I empower people to take control of their data through solving complex information problems” said Rajesh Pavithran the CEO of Boon Tech.

Boon Tech is a block chain based free freelance marketplace in which employers and freelancers meet to carry out transactions involving freelance service using crypto currency rewards. They combine concepts from job marketplace with lessons learned from building crypto currencies and their communities.