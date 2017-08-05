I think that the future bank is also able to let its clients invite all other clients to their social events or set up a collaboration with each other at company level. The future bank is like a good friend, who is happy to introduce his network. They expect that their clients have the same appreciation for values like they would hold up in friendships and openness.

This will be the future bank – based on client relationships that are maintained by trust and common sense. There is no need to explain common sense, as the entire community shares the same values. There will be no need for heavy regulations, as the involvement of many authorities in the future as the understanding of right and wrong is easy for everybody and the price for a violation will be high for the individual and they do it right because of their own interest.

I was once told that a bank with a higher self-confidence and a successful track record can afford to be different. If there are several banks with the same level of strong reputation, we will probably choose the bank which scores highest in terms of empathy. The empathy is coated if bank’s stories are shared in a video message in an open and honest way with all their ups and downs. Additionally, the bank services and values are presented mostly without words, but are nevertheless easy to understand by everybody, no matter what their background is.

The simple possibilities to transfer knowledge to customers or employees became basically a tool to survive, but only few banks seem to recognize it. In today’s time, customer behavior can quickly change to a more critical and less loyal attitude if they do not get the transparency they are maybe looking for in a new bank. Therefore, in case there is a lack of transparency, clients will be either unhappy and look for a different bank or they will wait to see if are there changes in the market and then make a decision. Fact is that many banks underestimate the power of transparency to either win new clients or keep old clients...

Source: Banks of the Future, by Ella Thuiner; Published by Springer, © 2015