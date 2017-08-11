Blockchain Gaming: A Solution for Everyone?

With the advent of cryptocurrency, gaming realities aspire to radical changes. Gambling platforms and startups widely use this opportunity and collect multi-million dollar funds by issuing private tokens on the blockchain and crowdsales. ESports, once seen as simply entertainment for teenagers, can become one of the Olympic games’ disciplines in 2022. The scale of the gaming industry is expected to reach its total income $100 billion this year.

The economy of collaborative consumption pioneered by companies such as Uber and Airbnb, has gained considerable momentum in the last few years. These services eliminate intermediaries and "gatekeepers" in the various industries, allowing people to communicate with each other directly and exchange goods and services on equal terms. Adding a blockchain payments to such relationships is a natural and harmonious addition.

Ben Dickson, the founder of TechTalks, also says that blockchain can make videogames market more fair for both gamers and developers. Popular game worlds usually integrate their in-game economies based on their own currencies, and this creates some sharp edges for players and developers alike.

Players often have problems with uploading the game funds and using those because of specific restrictions and some protective mechanisms conducted by international banking systems. And as for game developers, the main problem they face today is that cryptocurrencies have not yet passed the stage of widespread integration as a means of payment. Another problem is the lack of formal legislation.

As of today, the largest gaming platforms are controlled by such industry giants like Apple, and Google, who take an extensive revenue cut from the videogame sales. Sergey Sholom, CEO of Datcroft Games and VP of Business Development at GameCredits, mentions that Google or Apple receive up to 30% of the user revenue from game developers, no matter on the game itself or from purchases inside it. To add onto this frustrating process, game developers' earnings can take up to two months before they are received.

Instead, blockchain startups form a new reality in the gaming industry by removing large intermediaries. The VentureBeat published a major survey of the blockchain trend in the gaming industry. Among the illustrated briefcases are blockchain companies, such as 'Beyond the Void', 'EverdreamSoft', and 'GameCredits'.

'Beyond the void', for example, have created a decentralized platform on Ethereum that allows gamers to exchange merchandise from games outside the game environment.

"With the advent of smart contracts, you can use blockchain to create and share unique digital assets," says Eric Bergel, 'Beyond the Void's CEO. - The regulator's credibility is no longer necessary because blockchain is a decentralized system; virtual items are not stored on a private server, but via a blockchain which is available to everyone. "If you have an asset on blockchain, no one can take it from you, and you have complete control over it."

In the light of the recent bans by Valve which relate to betting and gambling using in-game items, the appearance of such platforms and services can be the perfect solution for this multi-billion dollar market. Whereas all fields of the gaming industry can apply the blockchain technology, which is only a matter of time. But the problem with most of the above mentioned is that they are limited to one game or community.

This is the idea which another player on this new emerging sector, DMarket, is about to implement - the idea of becoming a payment gateway for the entire gaming industry. Creating an open trading platform based on the blockchain technology, which is subject to the independent trade and free transfer, allows one eliminate the difficulties at once.

Koji Higashi, the co-founder of 'Indiesquare', believes that despite the fact that there has been a noticeable increase in industry interest in recent months, the entrance barrier for those who are unfamiliar with blockchain is still very high. "The gaming industry is an area where the application of blockchain technology is very important, and ordinary users can win instantly", - adds Higashi. He hopes that the new platforms would break the wall for both small, independent game developers and large gaming companies.

Consider this: 2.2 billion people play games everyday on different platforms and devices. Around 4,000 pro-gamers are making profits out of their time and skills spent in games. With just a couple of games, 6% of global audience reached $3 billion in turnover of in-game items. At the same time, 94% of gamers in the world are not involved in global trading at all. But here's what platforms like DMarket tell you: from now on, you can earn.