Blockchain Tech Emboldens Creators

Though grasping the vastness of the universe may reveal humanity’s insignificance, human creative capacity remains quite significant. Additionally, this creative capacity can be amplified by building constructive institutions and technologies. Human beings have the unique ability to imagine a concept in the mind, and then produce that idea. This is the point where creativity becomes invention, and this is a tremendous power that comes with responsibility. The technological rate of acceleration is forcing humanity to reconsider that responsibility, as it is challenging antiquated ideas and established institutions. Blockchain tech companies are on the forefront in outlying new emboldening frameworks for creators and inventors that streamline the generation, protection, production, and distribution flows.

Creativity has often been thought of correspondingly with suffering—the old idea of the romantic artist being tormented by great passions, or placing herself in such emotionally contorted positions in an effort to create art that accurately expresses human truth. Although this romantic notion is problematic on a variety of levels, it misses the greatest point about the creative process. Creativity is work. If it is work centered on expressing a truth about the human experience or creating a new invention, then that is difficult enough, and any technological advance that can ease creation flows only assists in maximizing creative output.

Generation

Generation pertains to ideas and capital because both are necessary to produce new creations. Inspiration for ideas is often shrouded in mystery, as unconscious thoughts manifest into conscious creations. It is clear, though, that focused work leads to inspiration. It is equally undeniable that people often create better together by creating a communal context for work and sharing resources. CoCreateX is a community of creatives that work together and help each other achieve their goals. Their simple, effective rules of engagement involve requesting help, saying thanks, and paying it forward. CoCreateX intends to use blockchain tech to record constructive community interaction, skills, and acts of generosity. It is their belief that these community records may hold value that equals, or even surpasses, the traditional college diploma.

Though crowdfunding platforms have become ubiquitous, their centralized processes and high fees can make their use limiting and cost prohibitive to many inventors. Chroma.Fund is a blockchain crowdfunding company that can help small businesses generate capital from investors for production. Idea generation is much more smooth when creators can have relative assurance that their ideas have good odds of becoming realities.

Protection

Creatives have often felt concerned that their ideas, when articulated or even created, are not intellectually safe. Not only are these stresses real, but also dealing with these concerns through existing cumbersome processes can be creatively stifling. Loci, a patent discovery, research, and licensing database, provides resources that protects inventors and saves valuable creative time. Loci’s software InnVenn enables inventors to search and discover whether their ideas have been patented. InnVenn offers results in a Venn diagram format that makes it easy for inventors to determine the uniqueness of their concept. Inventors then have the ability to opt in to secure a first-to-discover proof that will give them one year to fully patent their invention. In only a matter of months, inventors can gain real value for inventions they just discovered. Furthermore, Loci is shifting their system onto the blockchain for increased transparency, security, improved tracking, and market exchange.

Production

Another archaic notion is that technology and creativity are not aligned. This idea is based on the falsity that tools somehow get in the way of human creativity. Of course, this line of thinking falls flat when a person is actually being creative. Technology and creativity can do more than co-exist; they often augment each other. One needs to look no further than the fashion design artwork of Iris Van Herpen to see that technology has the ability to amplify creativity. Van Herpen’s complex dress designs are often 3D printed.

Blockchain tech is already being used in digital production. The Genesis of Things Project uses the blockchain in support of 3D printing. Even the US Navy is planning to utilize the blockchain to safeguard their 3D printing operations. Technological tools not only assist in creation; the medium of production has a tremendous affect on the work itself. Creators and inventors will think and make differently with the power of blockchain supporting their work. With its unique ability to safeguard and order the production process, blockchain will provide a secure platform for creativity to blossom. In the old production model, tools may have been thought of as a necessary evil. In the new model, tools are an extension of the self. In a future model, artificial intelligence tools may be seen as co-creators.

Distribution

A distributive model for creative work maintained solely by the hierarchical, established few is outdated. This centralized model is being challenged as the rate of technological acceleration has made self-distribution more possible. Too often for creatives, however, the process of self-distribution is fraught with danger and uncertainty—danger in that ideas may be taken without attribution or remuneration, and uncertain as decentralized platforms come and go without the long-standing institutional support to back them.

Blockchain technology is empowering creatives with decentralized platforms that give them the ability to publish and monetize their content. Blockchain content distribution company Decent Network has recently announced its collaboration with Publiq. Publiq is a third party app built on Decent Network that allows authors to publish their work in a sustainable platform free of censorship, with blockchain backed protection, and where generated revenue is fairly distributed.

The Future of Tech/Creative Synthesis

Due to the technological rate of acceleration, the world will need free flowing human creativity to solve problems beyond current conception. Soon, technology will be seen as a co-equal creative partner with humans. Eventually, tech will be indistinct from humanity, as technology and humanity become so intertwined it will be impossible to determine any seams between the two. Ethics will be more important than ever as these lines blur, and fostering creativity with ethically driven platforms backed by tech like the blockchain will be imperative.