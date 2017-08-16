Blockchain to Streamline the Legal Marijuana Industry via Paragon Coin

This year has seen billions of dollars raised in Initial Coin Offerings, a radically new method of startup funding where founders mint their own digital tokens, and issue them to backers who donate in a crowdfunding period. I’ve covered some of these token launches before in this channel, but never anything like Paragon.

Photo Courtesy of Paragon The first 100 million ParagonCoins will be sold at $1 each on Paragon’s website, starting on Sept 15th, 2017.

On August 15 Paragon announced a token for the legal marijuana industry, aimed at bringing the industry into a full legitimacy. Rapper The Game lent his support to Paragon, saying, "This is a crucial moment for the cannabis industry. This is its moment - legalization is happening. What Paragon is doing is bringing cannabis up to speed with mainstream businesses - actually not just up to speed, but bringing it ahead of other businesses with next-generation technology."

Photo courtesy of Paragon Jessica VerSteeg and The Game believe Paragon will bring the cannabis industry ahead of mainstream industries

Jessica VerSteeg and The Game believe Paragon will bring the cannabis industry ahead of mainstream industries

The next-generation technology The Game is talking about is the blockchain. Best known as the engine of Bitcoin, blockchain is a shared public database. Most industries have been around since the pen-and-paper days, and stitched together a hodge-podge digital system for tracking their supply chains. But the fastest-growing industry in the United States is being built from scratch in an age of efficient digital technology, which means it can have a unified, efficient system for tracking its data.

This system is what Paragon provides. Their protocol will be used to track the records of the industry. The illegal drug trade is obviously poor at keeping records; but a legal marijuana industry needs to track a lot of things: identities of patients, their prescriptions, and to track the journey of batches of marijuana as they go through testing and certification. The blockchain can serve as a verifiable public record of where a product has been and when - which is a greater level of transparency than the food industry currently has, for example.

Cryptocurrency startups (maybe even moreso than other software startups) can be a bit of a boy’s club; Paragon is the first female-led company I’ve covered in the space. The startup is headed by Jessica VerSteeg, a entrepreneur, model and former Miss Iowa. She became interested in marijuana after her ex-boyfriend, Super Bowl champion Tyler Sash, passed away from an overdose of pharmaceutical painkillers. She said, “I kept thinking if I had just let him smoke for his pain we never would have broken up over his addiction to pills, I kept thinking If I had let him smoke marijuana for his pain he never would have overdosed on painkillers.”

The team at Paragon seem passionate, some might even say overambitious, about pushing the green leaf to full legitimacy as fast as possible. For that reason, they aim to build a whole lot more than just an efficient database; they are building a full-spectrum accelerator for the legal cannabis industry, including co-working spaces and payment processing. Egor Lavrov, Chief Creative Officer and Jessica’s husband, explained to me that the stigma around cannabis often cuts businesses off from the resources that benefit other startups - landlords refuse to rent them office space, banks won’t give them accounts, payment processors block their payments. Paragon is funding and building alternatives to all of these: with a planned network of co-working spaces for the industry, and a cryptocurrency for startups to use to pay their expenses. It’s an interesting and bold approach; when stigma blocks access to the existing system, build your own system. And because it is a new industry being built from scratch, it can use the most modern methods; it doesn’t have to deal with obsolete legacy systems.

Photo by Michelle Monique Jessica VerSteeg sampling one of the products of her last marijuana startup, AuBox.

Jessica VerSteeg sampling one of the products of her last marijuana startup, AuBox. Photo by Michelle Monique