WEIRD NEWS
09/22/2017 08:36 am ET

Bloggers' Bid For Free Meal At Irish Michelin-Starred Restaurant Comically Backfires

They promised "significant online exposure" for the top eatery, but the chef refused to play ball.

By Lee Moran

There was no such thing as a free lunch for these cheeky food bloggers.

Instead, they faced the wrath of a top Irish restaurant’s head chef after they brazenly asked for a meal on the house in exchange for “significant online exposure.”

Garrett Byrne, who runs the Michelin-starred Campagne in Kilkenny, shared this screen shot of their brash request to Twitter on Tuesday:

The bloggers, whose identity Byrne didn’t reveal, promised to post live updates on social media during their meal. They said they’d also include the business in a future vegan food guide and may even write a review.

But as Byrne’s tweet ― which he sarcastically captioned “another day in paradise,” showed — he wasn’t willing to play ball.

He also revealed that it’s not the first time that the restaurant, where starters on its a la carte menu cost around $16 and main courses average around $38, had received such a bold request.

I don’t see why any business should put up with this rubbish,” Byrne told the Irish Independent. 

“They’re just blagging a free meal,” he added. “I can’t see any restaurant accepting it. Maybe there is one or two out there who possibly think it’s a good idea, but not us.”

Byrne’s tweet appeared to be well received on Twitter:

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Twitter Dining Out Restaurants Michelin Guide
Bloggers' Bid For Free Meal At Irish Michelin-Starred Restaurant Comically Backfires

CONVERSATIONS