BlogHer Exceeds Expectations for the 13th Year Along with Continuing Unprecedented Legacy

It’s no secret that BlogHer is the Mother and Queen of all conferences for bloggers, influencers, and content creatives alike for both women and men. Each year, this conference focuses on its unprecedented legacy of diversity and inclusion, attracting over 2,000 attendees, with 42% being people of color, and 92% of attendees are women. This year, Orlando, Florida was the location at the beautiful Hilton Bonnet Creek, and it was truly an amazing experience overall for everyone.

There were so many amazing and phenomenal speakers in attendance this year, from Chelsea Clinton alongside Cecile Richards, President of Planned Parenthood who discussed her position against the newest version of the health care bill, to Serena Williams who talked with SheKnows President Samantha Skey about her newest partnership as an ambassador with the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse, and how they have joined forces against domestic violence. BlogHer17 was truly diverse, and covered so many different aspects, such as women in sports during the Winning Women panel, with Donna Orender, Sports Executive & Former President of the WNBA, Dani Rylan, Founder & Commissioner of the National Women’s Hockey League, Gabrielle Reece, Former Pro Volleyball Player, Jessi Miley-Dyer, World Surf League Commissioner & Former Pro Surfer, and Laurie Hernandez, Gymnast & Olympic Gold Medalist, who talked about the many barriers that they have had to face as women athletes and how they overcame their obstacles to reach their levels of success. The political aspect was a true treat, with a discussion on the current political events and happenings with Joy Reid and Ana Navarro with John Avlon of The Daily Beast. Carla Hall and Cat Cora also graced and shared the stage discussing their personal journeys of how they gained success within the food industry as Chefs, and what they are currently up to and working on next. Hall was truly authentic in sharing how she had to make a tough but necessary decision to close her restaurant. Lastly, Cora spoke candidly about coming out, and referenced her fiancé who was present in the audience, looking on, and it was so sweet.

There were more speakers that took the stage which truly made BlogHer17 a huge success and left the attendees wanting more. We can’t wait until next year for BlogHer18, and unsure how the team will be able to top such amazing greatness, but we can’t wait and will be in attendance with bells on.

Be sure to check out our exclusive interview above with Samantha Skey, President of SheKnows Media, as we discuss all things BlogHer17. To stay current on all events including BlogHer, go to www.SheKnows.com for more information.

