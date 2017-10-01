BLOODLINE "The Worlds first Rhino Poaching film Links with Charity"

Watch the short clip which gives you a taste of what is to come in The film Bloodline that will be released in South Africa and the United States on November 24th 2017. The times and locations will be announced soon.

Since I am an activist myself for saving Rhinos and other wild animals being poached in South Africa. I am very excited to see that the movie Bloodline is linked with a non profit organization called “The Now or Never Wildlife Trust” and part of the proceeds from the film will be going to the trust to help the orphaned Rhinos who’s mothers and fathers are killed by the poachers for their horns and then later releases them into a protected preserve where they can grow up and be free and safe. Go to www.tarikubogale.com/film for more information.