Bloody Elegy of White Supremacy in Charlottesville Now Confronts Black Bostonians

Black Counter protester Deandre Harris suffers injury after being attacked by KKK and pro-Nazi protesters who descended on the city opposing the renaming of a city park and the removal of a pro-confederacy statute.

BOSTON — Do black Bostonians really understand the definition of white supremacy?

The answer may well be revealed in the coming days as African Americans in this city brush with racist protesters planning to visit this weekend at a rally in Boston Common. The protesters are of the same brand who caused the racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend where a woman was murdered in an act of domestic terrorism and where 19 were injured.

But how will blacks in the city react? That’s unpredictable.

Black Bostonians are demonstrably demure. They eschew conflict, even when uncomfortable. When compared to other black communities across the country, African Americans in Boston are relatively quiet. They prefer politeness over protest. They are wont to engage in obsequious negotiation rather than aggressive engagement.

Given this, it is unlikely black Bostonians will mount any meaningful critique on the presence of the KKK and associated hate mongers. This is unfortunate because the reality of racism in Boston is palpable. The racism radiates throughout black neighborhoods where many are gripped in poverty. It permeates the public school system where black youth are less likely than all others to achieve. It is reflected in public safety policies where police planning fails to address disproportionate violence in poor, African-American American communities.

The potential invasion of a racist and neo-Nazi cabal this weekend, should, however, serve as an opportunity for African Americans in Boston and its leadership. The opportunity comes in the form of reflection and reaction and is a moment for sober assessment for black Bostonians to gauge their marginalized civic status among other groups in the city.

To be clear, the political and civic obsolescence that black people suffer in Boston is not the fault of black people. Their vulnerable position in the city is not the result of their inappropriate behavior or a series of bad decisions made on their behalf by the city’s African American leadership.

Blacks in Boston, in fact, are victims of insidious forms of structural racism that permeate the mores, customs of the city. They are vulnerable to local and longstanding cultural propensities that consciously and unwittingly embrace the devil of racial division that dam, alienate and shame blacks.

The white elite of Boston -- and its middleclass -- will not admit it readily, but white supremacy reigns supreme within the city’s gates, corrupting its children of all colors and their progeny. This attitude is not easily detectible because it is rarely communicated in the form of racial epithets. Neither is this racism surfaced in acts of beatings we still sometimes hear about occurring in other parts of the nation. But racism in Boston is real. It lives and persists in spirit and in flesh.

Former Boston Mayor Kevin White discusses the possibility of black rioting in Boston after the assassination of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. April 4, 1968. City Councillor Thomas Atkins and performer James Brown discuss tactics. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

In spite of this, blacks in Boston bear a civic responsibility to free itself. They are obligated to ensure their own emancipation from the symbolic and political realities that daily asphyxiate residents of their community.

How is this achieved?

This is how: Black Bostonians must declare itself free of the invidious systems that oppress them. No, they should not segregate itself. But they should assess their worth and capacity as wholly independent of the white community in order to better utilize their future power. This requires black leaders -- activist, elected and particularly black clergy -- to relinquish their clientele relationship with the existing power structure in order to build fresh and mutually respectful relationships within the city’s political and social culture.

This requires courage and a vision for the general well-being of the entire city.

The real lesson of Charlottesville for black Bostonians is not the exposure of white racism. It is this: that a community of blacks in Charlottesville deigned to rename a city park that embarrassed and demeaned them as citizens. The black residents of that city reflected their independence towards redeeming their humanity --- however symbolically. This act resulted in wrath from racist whites. But the costs were worth it.