Bloody Mary Steak Is The Ultimate Brunch Fusion Recipe

When it comes to hot sauce, it's hard to beat the smoky, well-rounded flavors of Tabañero. However, it turns out when you mix their hot sauce with Bloody Mary mix, things get even more magical. If you’re a fan of steak, or an avid Bloody Mary drinker, this Bloody Mary steak is the Tabasutra recipe for you.

Created by the minds of two FOODBEAST chefs, the Tabasutra dry-rubbed Bloody Mary steak might be the first of it’s kind. With this in mind, it was easy to assign a simple, yet effective Tabasutra position for this recipe. Behold, The Virgin.

This Tabasutra recipe starts off with a boneless ribeye steak marinated in a cup of Tabañero Bloody Mary mix, and splashed with Tabañero Hot Sauce, giving it the perfect texture for a smoky, spicy, and flavorful trip to red meat heaven.

What’s also deliciously impressive about this Tabasutra recipe is the sides of homemade horseradish mashed potatoes, and a cool, crispy cherry tomato celery salad made from scratch.

For all you Bloody Mary-lovers out there, now is finally your chance to have your cake and eat it too. Nice job, FOODBEAST fam.

Check out the recipe below to get down on some Bloody Mary steak at home!

Ingredients:

For the steak

1 c Tabañero Bloody Mary mix

2 boneless ribeye steaks, about 1.5 inches thick

For the horseradish mashed potatoes

5 Yukon gold potatoes

1/2 c atomic horseradish

1 lb unsalted butter

1/4 c sour cream

5 garlic cloves

For the cherry tomato celery salad

1 lb cherry tomatoes

6 celery stalks

1/4 c chopped Italian flat leaf parsley

1 c celery leaves

For the Worcestershire dressing

1/4 c Worcestershire sauce

1/2 c apple cider vinegar

2 c olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Step 1

Place steak in large mixing bowl and add 1 cup Tabañero Bloody Mary mix. Thoroughly rub mix all over. Cover steaks and allow to marinade for 30 minutes to one hour.

Step 2

While the steaks are marinating, start horseradish mashed potatoes. Peel and quarter Yukon gold potatoes. Rinse potatoes with cold water until water is clear. Fully cover potatoes with cold water and bring to a simmer and cook for 40 minutes, or until potatoes are tender when poked with a fork. Strain off water and add 1 lb of cubed, unsalted butter.

Step 3

Place lid on top of potatoes until butter is melted. Uncover and proceed to mash. Add Atomic horseradish and salt and pepper to taste. Reserve sour cream for plating.

Step 4

To start preparing the cherry tomato celery salad, cut tomatoes in half and cut celery into six inch-long pieces. Next, with a potato peeler, peel the celery stalks into ribbons. Pick celery leaves from center of stalk and leave whole. For parsley, pick leaves and rough chop. To assemble, place all items in mixing bowl and toss with dressing.

Step 5

To make the Worcestershire dressing, pour Worcestershire sauce and apple cider into blender. Start blending, and slowly add olive oil and lemon, and season to taste.

Step 6

Coat a heated pan with olive oil and cook steaks, flipping frequently for about 10 minutes, or until they reach your desired temperature. When done, place steaks and a mound of mashed potatoes on a plate. Top potatoes with sour cream, and then place tossed salad on top of steak.

By Evan Lancaster