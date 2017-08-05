Explosion Starts Fire Inside Minnesota Mosque Just Before Prayer

A blast rocked an Islamic center in Bloomington, Minnesota, right before morning prayer on Saturday.

No one was injured as a result of the explosion, which occurred just after 5 a.m. at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center. The cause is yet unclear, but witness statements have led local religious leaders to suspect that someone targeted the facility with an explosive.

Representatives of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota allege that someone arrived early in the morning, broke a window and threw a bomb inside the center. The explosion set fire to the imam’s office, according to The Washington Post.

At noon, Dar Al-farooq Islamic Center will hold a press conference about this morning's explosion. Watch live on @kare11's website and FB pic.twitter.com/MVgMXp0usX — KARE 11 (@kare11) August 5, 2017

Mohamed Omar, executive director of the center, said a center member saw someone leave in a truck shortly after the blast.

“One of our congregation members came out immediately and saw a truck fleeing … at high speed,” he said at a press conference. “This is our center. This was our first prayer for the day.”

Community members reportedly quelled the flames before first responders arrived.

Bloomington police said the explosion likely wasn’t caused by a gas leak, but stopped short of calling the incident a hate crime. The FBI, Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

The Muslim American Society is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.