Blow Up The Outside World: R.I.P Chris Cornell

Following high school I travelled down to Dunedin in Otago, New Zealand. I was a little depressed, though I was not aware of it. I thought it was the norm to feel sad all the time. I’ve never been suicidal though. I have had people in my life take their own and it has always been a shock. Suicide is always a dark secret. I think that may have something to do with it’s sick selfish power.

Being a student, I needed to find myself a job. I had applied for a position and set out to take a bus to the interview. I had a walkman with a mix tape that my friend Noe had made me that had a lot of angsty fare on it such as Alice In Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Meat Puppets and of course Soundgarden.

As I waited for the bus I kept listening to Blow Up The Outside World. As soon as it had finished I would press stop, rewind and listen to it again. I waited and listened. Dunedin is a small town in a small city in a small country. The bus stop was on a street that had the feel of a thrift store. I’ve spent a lot of my life waiting for a bus. I grew up in Titirangi, an even smaller town then Dunedin. Public transport suffers when there is a lack of public.

I had a sadness within me but I was comforted by the constant repetition of that song. I listened to it until the bus finally arrived and on the bus, all the way out of town as the sparse streets grew sparser.

The address where the interview was to be held was a lifeless spot. There were a few pre-fab buildings surrounded by empty gravel parking lots with a barbed wire fence keeping all the emptiness protected. There was no air or movement. It was a hollow space decorated with sterility. I didn’t get the job, whatever it was.

I kept obsessively listening to Blow Up The Outside World as the bus carried me back into town. The song helped me channel my rage. That voice, it gave me resolve and encouraged me to fight on.

When you look at the titles of some of Chris Cornell’s songs, Black Hole Sun, Fell On Black Days, The Day I Tried To Live, they could be interpreted as a cry for help. For some reason I never associated the art with the artist and lived in the perception that Chris Cornell had it all together. He always appeared to be healthy and looked like he belonged on the cover of a fashion magazine. He had some rock star genetics.